Brad Pitt and Oil Heiress Aileen Getty Just Swapped Mansions in Los Angeles

Home swap? Last month, Brad Pitt sold off the Los Feliz compound where he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six kids, handing it off to oil heiress Aileen Getty for $33 million. Now, the A-list actor is making big moves by buying up Getty’s home for himself—a sweet midcentury-modern residence in a slightly different part of Los Feliz that he scooped up for $5.5 million. The manse, previously owned by Maroon 5’s James Valentine before Getty snapped it up, is relatively cozy compared to the two-acre property that Pitt unloaded in March, but the star reportedly won’t be using the design-rich home as his primary residence.

Pitt’s new Los Feliz digs were built in 1960 by midcentury architect Neil M. Johnson, quickly earning the nickname the Steel House for its steel-and-glass exterior. Other midcentury design features, include terrazzo floors, cantilevered eaves, and beamed ceilings, according to Dirt. The 2,092-square-foot, L-shaped home sits on a .29-acre property and features three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms—certainly not a replacement for the full-sized family home that Pitt just left behind.

The home curls itself around the pool and patio out back, and its glassy exterior means these features are visible from most rooms. Current amenities include a redwood hot tub, a sauna building, and a vintage white midcentury-modern open fireplace.

While Pitt is believed to have picked up this property due to its unique design features (and perhaps because he wanted to maintain a residence in the Los Feliz area where he lived for so long), the honor of being the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s primary residence currently goes to the actor’s Carmel-by-the-Sea house, which he picked up last July for $40 million. The 3,000-square-foot home sits on a 2.5-acre lot and was built by famous architect Sumner Greene for businessman D. L. James in 1918, 104 years before becoming the new jewel of Pitt’s property collection. The home looks like an old-school castle, with a stonework exterior, turret windows, and views out over a steep ocean-side clifftop—both dramatic in its own right and dramatically different from the glass-and-steel residence Pitt has now purchased in Los Feliz.

With these two new properties acquired in the last year, Pitt has no shortage of design projects ahead of him and seems to be leaning into form over function for his latest real estate buys. Uniquely designed homes in the Los Angeles area seem to be catnip for the Fight Club star, and we’re curious where his eye will land next.