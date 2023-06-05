Brad Pitt Says Angelina Jolie ‘Vindictively’ Sold Her Stake in Their Winery, a New Court Filing Says

The legal fighting between former power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues. In a recent court filing, Pitt called his ex-wife’s sale of her stake in a French winery they once owned together as “vindictive,” CNN reported.

“Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual,” the documents say of Jolie’s sale of her Château Miraval stake, according to CNN. “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt, and unjustly enriching herself.”

Meanwhile, Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy struck back in a statement to CNN by referencing allegations of abuse during a fight on a private plane in 2016. “Still today and in the seven years since that fateful plane ride, he personally has never publicly denied that it happened. The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse,” Murphy said.

The estate, located in the village of Correns in southeastern France, includes a 35-room manor and the vineyard. Pitt launched the first and only Champagne house devoted exclusively to rosé Champagne through Miraval. This year, Fleur de Miraval was the official celebratory champagne for the Oscars.

In 2021, Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, which is a subsidiary of Stoli Group owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, CNN reported. Pitt filed his lawsuit over the sale in 2022, claiming that the two had agreed when they purchased Château Miraval for $25 million that neither would sell without the other’s permission. Jolie has said in a countersuit, no such agreement was ever in place, and that she completed the sale to have “financial independence” from Pitt and to “have some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and their children’s lives.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, CNN reported. They were declared legally single three years later, though an arrangement over the custody of their minor children has yet to be reached.