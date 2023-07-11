Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval Co-Owner Accused Him of Acting Like ‘a Petulant Child’ in Latest Legal Filing

There’s been a new salvo launched in the battle over Château Miraval.

New documents filed in California accuse Brad Pitt of “looting” and “stripping” assets at Château Miraval, the French winery Pitt used to co-own with Angelina Jolie. The documents accuse the actor of taking such actions in an effort to hold control of the property, according to USA Today.

The complaint was made by Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel, which now holds what used to be her 50 percent stake in the winery, the paper reported (Pitt’s firm Mondo Bongo owns the other half). The group is now seeking $350 million in damages.

Nouvel stated that “Pitt masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize de facto control of Château Miraval, despite lacking a controlling ownership interest. He has frozen Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom.” The group added, “Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business.”

USA Today reached out to lawyers for Pitt, Jolie, and Nouvel, though no response was available. In 2008, Pitt and Jolie purchased the winery located in the village of Correns in southeastern France. It includes a 35-room manor and the vineyard. In 2021, Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.



Pitt responded to the sale with a lawsuit in 2022, claiming the former couple had agreed when they purchased Château Miraval for $25 million that neither would sell without the other’s permission. Jolie has stated in a countersuit that no such agreement between the two existed. She also said that she sold the stake in order to have financial independence” from Pitt and to “have some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and their children’s lives.” Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, CNN reported.