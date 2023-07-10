‘I’m a Little Giddy Right Now’: Brad Pitt Drives a Lap at the British Grand Prix Ahead of His F1 Movie

It sounds like Brad Pitt thoroughly enjoyed his spin around the Silverstone race course before the Formula 1 British Grand Prix this past weekend.

In a clip posted on social media by Sky Sports F1, the actor—who began filming his unnamed movie about the sport at the competition—said after his drive around the race course: “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say.”

“I don’t know if you could call mine a hot lap, I’d call it kind of a warm lap. I’ve taken a few tours, unintentionally, through the grass,” Pitt said. He added that during the “humbling” experience that he hadn’t hit anything hard yet: “Only my ego.”

"We've got to get you a cameo!" 😅



Brad Pitt reveals all about APXGP with Martin Brundle 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DjokRTIuLt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 9, 2023

Pitt also finally confirmed details about his forthcoming movie, which has been kept mostly under wraps so far. He revealed that Javier Bardem will appear in the film. Pitt said his character, Sonny Hayes, was an F1 driver who “has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines.”

He explained that Hayes’s friend, played by Bardem, “is a team owner. They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom [Joshua Pearce] played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue.”

The actor further teased the movie with a promise of unique views of the sport. “Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. It’s really amazing,” Pitt said.

The highly anticipated Apple Studios project is being created in collaboration with F1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It reuintes the creative team behind Top Gun: Maverick, with director Joseph Kosinski once again working with writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s production company, Dawn Apollo Films.