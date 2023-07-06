Brad Pitt Will Begin Filming His New Formula 1 Movie at the British Grand Prix This Weekend

You won’t find Brad Pitt on the sideline at this year’s British Grand Prix. Instead, he’ll be behind the wheel.

The actor will begin filming his Formula 1-themed movie this weekend at Silverstone, and fans just got a sneak peek of the highly anticipated project. The unnamed flick—rumored to be called Apex—is set to star Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a driver who comes out of retirement to go head-to-head with up-and-coming driver, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

According to recently released photos from the set, the fictional 11th team has its own garage in the pit lane right between Ferrari and Mercedes. In a video from ESPN’s Instagram, you can see the APXGP car that will be used in the feature taking a lap around the track. But don’t worry, Pitt won’t actually be competing with champs like Sir Lewis Hamilton. However, the star racer is serving as a co-producer and an advisor on the film.

“I was here a week or two ago watching Brad practice, and it’s massively exciting to see it all coming together,” Hamilton told ESPN. “To know that we’re finally starting to film this weekend, there’s nerves naturally because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long and we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. So that’s our goal, and hopefully we can do you proud.”

The Apple Studios motion picture is being produced in collaboration with F1 and will continue shooting at real-life British Grand Prix races until the end of the season. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, writer Ehren Kruger, and director Joseph Kosinski— all who recently worked together on Top Gun: Maverick—are also behind the film.

“Joe is an incredible director and you already saw what he’s done with fighter jets, what he did with Maverick,” Hamilton told reporters. “And bringing that in, that technology and that viewpoint into our world, I think it’s going to be amazing.”