Brad Pitt Bought His Elderly Neighbor’s Home and Let Him Live in It for Free Until He Died

Who says A-list celebrities can’t be good neighbors? About 20 years ago, Brad Pitt was reportedly buying up all the available homes in one particular corner of Los Feliz—as he built out a large estate. Then-neighbor Cassandra Peterson revealed in a new interview that one of the homes Pitt bought was the property of an elderly widow who’d been living there ever since his wife died, and that when Pitt bought the home, he made a deal with the man that he could live there rent-free for the rest of his life.

Elvira star Peterson spoke to People about Pitt’s real estate adventure, having been his neighbor before selling her property to him for $1.7 million right in the patch of homes that he then began buying up.

“I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property,” she recounted to People. “And every time they came up he bought one.”

One of those homes housed a man who was in his early 90s: “[This man’s] wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there,” Peterson recalls of her former neighbors. “I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died…He was very, very kind to the husband.”

The area surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-Pitt’s Los Feliz house JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

“It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105,” Peterson noted. “I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there ’til he dies, which might be any minute now.”

Eventually the property Pitt bought from the widower and Peterson was stitched together with three further properties to complete the actor’s 1.9-acre estate. The home was where Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children, but since his divorce and with his youngest children now being 14-years-old, Pitt was reportedly looking for a smaller space to call home in Los Angeles, so he sold the property for $40 million.

Wherever Pitt moves onto next (and it looks like he’s just closed on another Los Feliz property formerly owned by Aileen Getty, per Dirt)—his neighbors may be in for the real estate deal of a lifetime.