Bradley Cooper’s Venice Home Just Hit the Market for $2.4 Million

It’s always interesting to see how A-listers spent their money when they first started to really make it big. Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she used her first big Friends paycheck to buy a white Mercedes SL she’d been buying—only to realize it was a lemon two drives later. Now, Bradley Cooper is selling the first home he bought in Los Angeles, shortly after his success in Wet Hot American Summer likely made him realize he’d be sticking around in Hollywood a little longer. From the new listing, it looks like Cooper’s Venice bungalow was certainly a better investment than Aniston’s sports car.

The American Hustle actor is selling the property for $2.4 million, a solid step up from the $1.1 million he paid for it back in 2004, according to People. The 1,571-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living plan, and a backyard equipped with a Jacuzzi, a built-in barbecue, a fire pit, and an outdoor dining area.

Cooper worked with French designer Santillane de Chanaleille to outfit the home with a “natural and raw aesthetic,” per Dirt, including reclaimed wood ceilings, concrete, wood, terra-cotta tile flooring, a concrete breakfast bar, and as much lush greenery as possible. The home has an open-plan, airy feel thanks to two sets of French doors connecting the living, dining, and kitchen areas, while tall hedging, a vine- and wisteria-covered rear facade, and plant-wrapped garden pillars create a sense of privacy and of having retreated into nature once you step onto the property.

These days, Cooper’s primary residence is a $13.5 million West Village townhouse, but he won’t be totally without Los Angeles properties once he sells his old Venice pad. The Hangover star currently owns both a four-bedroom and a three-bedroom home in Pacific Palisades, purchased for $4.8 million and $4.7 million, respectively, since 2009. With these residences already under his belt, Cooper may have held on to the Venice location for so long out of pure nostalgia—but now he finally seems ready to let his first real L.A. home welcome new owners within its peaceful, gorgeously designed walls.