Bradley Cooper Just Sold His Quaint Venice Beach Bungalow for Nearly $1 Million Above Asking

After nearly 20 years, Bradley Cooper is saying goodbye to his first Los Angeles home in Venice. The Silver Linings Playbook actor recently sold the quaint bungalow for just over $3.1 million, up from the $1.1 million he bought it for back in 2004. The home was Cooper’s first big purchase when he made it big in Hollywood after filming Wet Hot American Summer.

The house sits on a modest 1,571 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and an indoor-outdoor living area, a backyard with a Jacuzzi, built-in barbecue, a fire pit, and outdoor dining area, as reported by Robb Report in April.

The gorgeous interior didn’t always look as chic as it does now. Bradley Cooper worked with French designer Santillane de Chanaleille to give the home a luxurious but earthy aesthetic. Cooper and Chanaleille did this by using reclaimed wood for the ceilings, terra-cotta tile for the flooring and lush greenery throughout the house. The kitchen has crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and marble countertops and flows seamlessly into the living room with the home’s open floor plan.

The entire bungalow has a focus on a connection with the outdoors. Most rooms in the home—including the master suite, the living room, and even the bathrooms—have large doors leading out to the verdant courtyard where vines climb the home’s pillars creating a beautifully lush green setting in the heart of the beachside neighborhood. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a concrete fire pit and matching built-in benches.

The property originally hit the market mid-April for $2.4 million before snagging the final offer of $3.1 million. This isn’t Cooper’s farewell from L.A. as the actor still owns a $4.7 million townhome in Venice and a $4.8 million house in the Pacific Palisades, not to mention his $13 million New York City property.