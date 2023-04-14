Brian Cox Wore a Brick-Red Suede Shirt and Matching Boots on Colbert—and the Internet Is Loving It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.

Brian Cox has been holding on to a big secret for a long, long time—and now that the truth is finally out, a new, sunny version of the Succession star has emerged, with viral style choices. The actor appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to discuss, among other things, the momentous death of Logan Roy. But the shocking twist wasn’t the only thing on people’s minds: The star’s outfit, put together by his stylist, Venk Modur, has had absolutely everyone talking.

For his appearance on the late-night show, Cox donned a look that—much like the Roy children’s statement on the death of their father—was steeped in Americana, from the cowboy-style boots to the Western suede jacket, all tied together with good old-fashioned blue jeans. The brick-red button-up jacket and the matching suede boots, both from Atelier Savas, were the main talking points of Cox’s look, and both are still available online if you’re interested in recreating the look for yourself.

Cox was wearing the Lowry jacket, fitted with brass snap closures and retailing for $2,700 on Savas, and the Legend Boot, suede ankle boots with a brass zipper in the brand’s same Saffron shade, available for $1,100 on Savas.

While the internet was primarily tickled by the jaunty matching orange-red suede elements of Cox’s look, every element chosen by Modur was perfect for the star’s tour after that shocking Succession episode. The stylist finished Cox’s look with Vince jeans, Garrett Leight sunglasses, and Falconeri’s ultrafine cashmere crew neck sweater in a now sold-out forest green.

While chatting with Colbert in his jaunty suede ensemble, Cox admitted that he was “very proud” of himself for keeping Logan’s death a secret as long as he did, sharing that he even filmed a fake scene to throw paparazzi off the scent.

“I’m hopeless at keeping secrets. It was a triumph, an absolute triumph,” the actor asserted. “I used to check myself in the mirror and say, ‘Well done, Cox.'”

We hope when he checked himself the mirror before the show, he added in a “well done” for Venk Modur, too.

