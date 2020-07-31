Brunello Cucinelli’s Mouth-Blown Water Bottle Will Set You Back $1,300

Brunello Cucinelli may be fashion’s king of cashmere, but based on the price tag of his latest unexpected launch, it seems the Italian maestro applies the same extravagance to every material.

Luxury labels are no stranger to churning out the opulent oddity, and Cucinelli’s $1,290 water bottle fits squarely in that camp. The clear vessel is part of the designer’s expanding collection of homewares which blend rustic practicality with his signature high style.

Really more of a carafe than a true water bottle, it is mouth-blown at the brand’s Solomeo headquarters with double-walled construction that gently insulates whatever liquid is inside. It has a narrow, tubular mouth with a minimal silhouette that rounds slightly before widening through the body. And it is all capped off with a smooth walnut lid stained a warm shade of brown.

Though it works well with water, its dual layers are highlighted if dark liquids––a complex Barolo, perhaps––are placed within as they appear to float midair.

This bottle is just one element of Cucinelli’s increasingly robust offering for the home. The designer heavily favors natural materials for both his fashion and his homeware collections––as evidenced by the glass and walnut used to craft the modern decanter––and employs them liberally throughout.

If there’s one piece that competes with the water bottle’s blend of luxury and pragmatism, it’s undoubtedly Cucinelli’s take on the globe. Ideal for a study, home office or decked out bookshelf, the sphere is made from walnut-stained dark brown, sanded and engraved by hand with the world map and placed on a simple gray base. The price for such artisanship? $2,195. But hey, it beats a Rand McNally any day of the week.

The line contains other earthy pieces to fulfill every category from a glazed ceramic vase inspired by traditional Umbrian ceramics to a color-blocked, pure cashmere blanket to dress up a sofa or bed.

