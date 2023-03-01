NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Shows Off His New All-Black Harley Davidson Road King

NASCAR pro Bubba Wallace has a “new toy” on his hands, and he’s proudly showing it off on Instagram. The driver shared two photos of his brand-new black Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle on the social media platform, and fans are amped for him to get it on the road.

“Sometimes it’s nice to take the long way home. “New toy,” Wallace captioned his post. The Harley Davidson brand showed the picture some love with a black heart emoji. Fellow racer Ty Gibbs also chimed in with a suggestion for how Wallace could put the new ride to use: “Moto GP in North Carolina.”

Harley Davidson’s 2023 Road King Special has a starting cost of $23,999 and comes in Vivid Black (Wallace’s choice of color), Billiard Blue or Industrial Yellow. With 118 ft lbs of torque, the bike features nine-inch tall mini-ape handlebars that let you sit taller in the seat, stretched saddlebags for additional storage space, a lowered suspension and a streamlined headlight nacelle holding a Daymaker LED headlamp. It also includes a passenger seat and runs on a Milwaukee-Eight 114-V Twin engine and Gloss Black Prodigy wheels.

The bike is part of Harley Davidson’s Grand American Touring line and comes with optional additional packages, such as the $1,990 Long-Haul Package, which converts the Road King into a fully equipped cross-country touring bike with climate-adjusting seat and hand grips, a mounting rack and docking hardware, air deflectors and more.

Wallace has had a long history with Harley Davidson before purchasing this particular model. In 2014, the driver told the Lexington Herald Leader that his dad buying one of the brand’s motorcycle when he was 9 years old was a pivotal moment in his life. The man who sold his father the bike invited him to a go-kart race, which Wallace then attended with his dad.

“We were sitting there watching, and I still remember this, my dad turns to me and said ‘Is this something you think you would like to try?'” Wallace told the outlet.

The rest was racing history.