NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Took a Break From Racing to Drive 1964 Volkswagen Microbus

Darrell Wallace Jr., AKA Bubba Wallace, is one of the most exciting drivers on the NASCAR scene right now—but when he’s not out on the race track, the young star has an affinity for vintage vehicles that favor a certain style over speed. Wallace has previously expressed his love for his ’67 Volkswagen Beetle, which he’s had since at least 2016, as reported by Fox Sports, and on Friday he showed off another VW he’s loving these days: a 1964 Volkswagen microbus.

Wallace posted three photos of his vintage VW bus to show off all angles of the stout little gray van, writing: “SixFO type of day.” Fans of the NASCAR driver were all over this post, with fellow racing pro Rajah Caruth writing “Big Mooresville road guy” and Hot Wheels’ Instagram chiming in “that is a beaut.”

Autotrader’s classic cars section is currently selling what appears to be a very similar model for $68,000 in the same mouse gray and pearl coloring as Wallace’s. The van features safari windows and was a favorite vehicle of the counterculture movement in the ’60s and a mainstay at Woodstock, earning the nickname “the Hippie van.” The microbus first went into production in 1950 and was known as the Volkswagen Type 2 or “Transporter,” with the Type 1 being the VW Beetle, of which Wallace also owns a vintage model.

‘‘Twas a good day for it! ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LK5slRRRgj — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 27, 2022

While Volkswagen buses are still a popular car among those nostalgic for the era in which they were made, they can be difficult to find in good condition. It’s no surprise that classic car lover Wallace was up to the challenge. It’s not the only new motor vehicle the NASCAR pro has shown on his Instagram page lately: a few weeks back, he posted a new Harley Davidson Road King for more off-course driving on his downtime.

When Wallace is in race mode, it’s all about speed, but these new acquisitions suggest a love for classic vehicles and vintage models that goes way beyond winning.