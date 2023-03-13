Byredo Just Dropped Four Limited-Edition Blankets to Celebrate March Madness

College basketball fans, this one’s for you: Byredo is releasing four new colors of its Alphabeta blanket as a limited-edition March Madness collection, and they’re now officially the most fashion-forward way to cheer on your team from the comfort of your home.
Ben Gorham, the founder and creative director of Byredo, is a former pro basketball player, so naturally, he jumped at the chance to show the sport some love with his latest designs. The new “Team Colors” hues are Black/Yellow, Red/White, Blue/White, and Orange/White, all in the blanket’s signature blend of 90 percent virgin merino wool and 10 percent cashmere. Each item is also adorned with the usual hand-stitched “B” on a patch of classic Italian calfskin, as well as the graphic stenciled letters printed all across the blanket.
Per the brand, this collection is a celebration of the classic Cinderella Story squad that usually pops up each March Madness: “Exceeding all expectations, one team, without fail, rises from relative obscurity, becoming a household name . . . Coinciding with the arrival of March, each new colorway of the Alphabeta Blanket becomes a symbol for a different ‘Cinderella Story.'”
Measuring in at 130 cm by 200 cm, these blankets are compact enough to be a stylish throw and substantial enough to be wrapped around the body and worn out as a fashion statement—after all, Justin Bieber just showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party wrapped in a blanket, so what’s stopping you from doing the same at your local sports bar?
These new pieces are now available online via the Byredo website for $650 each. While these colors are a celebration of March Madness, the hues offered will work in your home year-round—and only you will know that you’re secretly cheering on your favorite team with a symbolic decoration on your couch.