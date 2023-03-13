Byredo Just Dropped Four Limited-Edition Blankets to Celebrate March Madness

College basketball fans, this one’s for you: Byredo is releasing four new colors of its Alphabeta blanket as a limited-edition March Madness collection, and they’re now officially the most fashion-forward way to cheer on your team from the comfort of your home.

Ben Gorham, the founder and creative director of Byredo, is a former pro basketball player, so naturally, he jumped at the chance to show the sport some love with his latest designs. The new “Team Colors” hues are Black/Yellow, Red/White, Blue/White, and Orange/White, all in the blanket’s signature blend of 90 percent virgin merino wool and 10 percent cashmere. Each item is also adorned with the usual hand-stitched “B” on a patch of classic Italian calfskin, as well as the graphic stenciled letters printed all across the blanket.

Per the brand, this collection is a celebration of the classic Cinderella Story squad that usually pops up each March Madness: “Exceeding all expectations, one team, without fail, rises from relative obscurity, becoming a household name . . . Coinciding with the arrival of March, each new colorway of the Alphabeta Blanket becomes a symbol for a different ‘Cinderella Story.'”

The four new Alphabeta blankets come in orange, blue, black and red hues.

Measuring in at 130 cm by 200 cm, these blankets are compact enough to be a stylish throw and substantial enough to be wrapped around the body and worn out as a fashion statement—after all, Justin Bieber just showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party wrapped in a blanket, so what’s stopping you from doing the same at your local sports bar?

These new pieces are now available online via the Byredo website for $650 each. While these colors are a celebration of March Madness, the hues offered will work in your home year-round—and only you will know that you’re secretly cheering on your favorite team with a symbolic decoration on your couch.