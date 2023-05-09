Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Is the Newest Face of Dior’s High-End Fragrances

Stranger Things alum Caleb McLaughlin is taking his talents from the silver screen to the world of luxury in his new partnership with Dior Beauty. The 21-year-old has become the newest face of the French House’s La Collection Privée fragrance line.

McLaughlin teased his relationship with the house on Instagram back in April. He posted an image of himself wearing an appropriately all-gray outfit to an event for the scent Gris Dior.

Despite Dior being a 76-year-old brand, the company’s marketing has shifted in recent years toward Gen Z. It’s partnered with under-30 darlings including K-pop star Haerin as well as actresses Jenna Ortega and Maya Hawke.

In addition to acting in Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, McLaughlin has created a name for himself as a philanthropist–a major reason Dior wanted to work with him. His nonprofit Toa Foundation Inc. works to support “personal and mental development globally via performing arts and financial literacy,” as reported by Hypebeast. He also is an active member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, through which he helps the organization “support and improve the youth basketball experience for young players across the country.”

The young actor is no stranger to representing brands, having just announced a partnership with Puma, the German athletic-wear brand, back in February. He was joined by Euphoria’s Angus Cloud and The Bubble’s Iris Apatow.

McLaughlin, a passionate basketball player, is set to appear next in the film Shooting Stars. The movie, which will be streamed on Peacock, is an original program centered around LeBron James’s high school experience and time on the court. He will also be returning for the final season of Stranger Things, though when it will complete filming is as yet unknown. The show was supposed to be released in late 2024, but has been delayed as a result of the recent Writers Guild of America strike.