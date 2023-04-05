Camilla’s Title Upgrade to Queen Was Confirmed in New Coronation Invites

This is a day that the former Duchess of Cornwall has likely been waiting for a long time. In a new round of coronation invites sent out by King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, this week, a new title for his long-time partner was officially confirmed: Queen Camilla.

The history of Camilla’s royal titles is a long and storied one, though not nearly as long and storied as the history of her relationship with Charles himself. The couple married in 2005, though they first dated in the ’70s and famously engaged in an affair during his marriage to Princess Diana. After her marriage to then-Prince Charles, Camilla gained the title of Duchess of Cornwall, but since her new husband was on the path to becoming king, her royal ascension didn’t end there.

The official invitation for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort has been revealed.



Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/MpajIk0SQw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2023

In 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II announced on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee (marking 70 years of her reign as monarch) that she wanted Camilla to be known as “Queen Consort” when Charles ascended to the throne. Prior to the late Queen’s statement, some believed that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort when Charles became king.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son, Charles, becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the late monarch said in February 2022, per NBC News. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In the months after the Queen’s death in September, Camilla was known as Queen Consort—but rumbles of another title change began shortly thereafter, and the new coronation invitation has now confirmed it. As King Charles III celebrates his coronation, Camilla will henceforth be known as Queen Camilla—whether or not her critics approve.