Can Star Curator Klaus Biesenbach Fix the Troubled MOCA Los Angeles?

Biesenbach was yet another non-obvious choice to take charge of the Southern California mainstay. The austere 52-year-old German doesn’t drive and has no plans to get his license. He dresses every day in the same uniform: a dark suit or blazer (of which he owns about 100, most of the same brand, though he prefers not to identify it) and a dark tie. His career and his sensibility were formed in gritty urban environments—first in Berlin, where at age 23, shortly after the fall of the Wall, he founded the pioneering Kunst-Werke exhibition space and studio in an abandoned margarine factory (Susan Sontag and Hedi Slimane have been among the artists-in-residence), and later in New York, at PS1 and MoMA. But the sun-bleached sprawl of Los Angeles has long attracted big-thinking outsiders, many of whom are wowed by the city’s complexities once they start paying attention to them. “I thought I knew LA before, but I had come here only for work,” says Biesenbach. “Now I see how incredibly textured the cultural fabric is, and how much history is a part of this. I’ve really fallen in love with it.”

Since his arrival in town last November, Biesenbach has been in nonstop discovery mode, turning up everywhere from David Hockney’s house (he brought over a new trustee for a visit with the artist) and an obscure performance festival in Glendale to a Rodarte fashion show at the Huntington Library. Artist Jared Madere took Biesenbach for a ride in his RV—a moving sculpture that doubles as a studio—to Topanga Canyon and Eagle Rock. “I couldn’t believe that you can get an Uber right to Mount Wilson,” says Biesenbach, an avid hiker. “From downtown it’s just 25 minutes.”

One offhand comment he made to the New York Times—that LA was like “the new Berlin” thanks to its ever-growing concentration of working artists—annoyed many local insiders, who caught a whiff of patronizing Eurocentrism in the observation. Biesenbach quickly acknowledged the gaffe. “It was actually great, because everybody wanted to explain to me what the city is about,” he says. “So I had carte blanche to ask the most basic questions.” At his request, local artists have been sending him lists of the most interesting spots that he’d never find on his own. “Now I have over 50 places, and I’m going to all of them.”