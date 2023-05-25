Canelo Álvarez Wears a $109,000 Rose Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus to Celebrate His Wax Figure Unveiling

Mexican boxing champion Canelo Álvarez, considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, was honored in his home country with his very own wax figure.

For the big unveiling, Álvarez wore a dove gray pinstripe double-breasted suit, black crewneck t-shirt, black wing-tip loafers, and a $108,000 solid gold Patek Philippe watch as he stood next to the life-like figure—dressed in nothing but boxing shorts, gloves, and sneakers—inside Guadalajara’s Museu de Cera (Museum of Wax).

The self-winding Nautilus 5980/1R is a flyback chronograph with date. It features the coveted model’s signature octagonal bezel shape, alongside a horizontally embossed black gradient dial, with gold applied hour markers. It’s powered by the watchmaker’s Caliber CH 28‑520 C in-house movement, which offers a 45-hour power reserve. Canelo’s edition comes in a striking rose gold case and matching bracelet, one reason it retails for $108,820.

“There are already two Canelos 😏” Álvarez wrote on Instagram. “Many thanks to @museodecera for this opportunity, excellent work from the whole team to create this figure.”

Earlier this month, on May 6, Álvarez faced fellow boxer John Ryder in his hometown, where reportedly 14 million Mexican fans watched the fight to see Álvarez make history and defended his undisputed super middleweight status.

“Looks more like Canelo, than Canelo himself 🔥“ replied one user in the comments section of his Instagram. “Very good sculpture identical to the original, there are many wax sculptures that do not look like the model,” said another. “Who knew he had a twin?”

Last summer, the boxer listed his 2018 Bugatti Chiron for nearly $4 million. The hypercar was finished in a two-tone color scheme that pairs Atlantic Blue with French Racing Blue, with the same colors carrying over to the interior.

The listing said it was “always garaged” and in “immaculate condition” both inside and out. There were also just 1,520 miles on the odometer, which suggested the car had been regularly driven but not pushed too hard since leaving the marque’s Molsheim factory.