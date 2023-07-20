Cardi B Bought Her Kids a $20,000 Playground Set That Would Make Your Park Jealous

Cardi B is not afraid to spend big money on her kids.

The rapper told The New York Times that she has experienced “perks of fame,” specifically the ability to pay for big ticket items for others.

“When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house… damn, I bought a lot of houses,” the Grammy Award winner told the paper for its 50th anniversary of hip hop special report.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker also revealed that she dropped a lot of money on her children. “But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it,” she said. “Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids. Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re living your childhood dream.”

I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it pic.twitter.com/51JcWUE4Jh — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2023

Last month, she posted a video that might give the world a peek at that purchase. It showed a play set with several slides, a door leading to a recreational space, and many swings. “I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it,” she captioned it.

Cardi B has two kids with her husband, fellow rapper Offset. He said during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that the couple always tends to “do it big” for their children.

“We love our kids,” he said. “At the end of the day, we went through life and we didn’t have the opportunities. I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me. So I’m just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life too, you know? We work hard to do that.”