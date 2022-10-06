This Striking 148-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Designed to Explore Both Shallow and Deep Waters

Abbasli Design is seeing red with its latest superyacht concept.

The nascent studio, which is located in the heart of the Caspian Sea, has just unveiled a new 147-footer finished in a deep cherry red that demands attention. The showstopper was named Caspian Star in honor of Abbasli’s entry into the industry in 2020.

“I wanted to emphasize that a ‘star’ yacht design studio is rising in the Caspian,” founder Ujal Abbasli told Robb Report via email. “We are the first and the only such studio in the region.”

Billed as a motor yacht with the soul of an expedition vessel, Caspian Star is equipped with a sturdy steel hull that can slice through waves and a lightweight aluminum superstructure to reduce the overall weight. As a result, the yacht has a draft of roughly seven feet that will allow it to cruise shallow waters as well as deep.

The aft deck sports fold-down platforms. Abbasli Design

In contrast to Caspian Star’s rather flashy exterior, the interior is quite subdued, with a palette of sandy hues, cream furnishings and large, floor-to-ceiling windows that create a sense of openness throughout. With a beam of 29 feet, the yacht has a generous layout, too, with five large cabins that can sleep up to 10 guests and four cabins that can accommodate up to seven crew.

Abbasli says the crown jewel of Caspian Star is the aft deck. Fitted with fold-down side platforms, the beach club can be expanded on a whim and has a cascading infinity pool at the center. It’s also big enough to hold a 23-foot tender or three Jet Skis. There is another multi-level pool forward that connects a plush upper deck lounge with a spacious social area at the bow. Not to be outdone, the sundeck offers a covered dining area, a forward bar with sun beds and prime views, of course.

The stylish interior. Abbasli Design

Abbasli hasn’t settled on propulsion yet, as the project is still in the conceptual stage and hasn’t yet been developed further with a naval architect or potential shipyard. However, the designer suggests twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, which will give the vessel an estimated top speed of 22 knots and cruising speed of 17 knots.

If the Abbasli team continues with designs like this, it may just give other studios reason to sweat.

Click here to see all the photos of the Caspian Star concept.