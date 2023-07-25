Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Just Got the Richest Contract in NBA History

Jaylen Brown is getting the richest deal in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics star has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon told ESPN. The two-time All-Star will play for the team through the 2028-29 season. Although he will make $31.8 million next season for the final year of his previous deal, the subsequent year will land him $52.3 million when the new contract comes into effect. In the final year of his new agreement, he will make $69.1 million.

A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes to solidify the deal. On Sunday, Brown and Glushon held a meeting with Celtics management and ownership to hammer out the details. Then, the 26-year-old took a physical on Monday. CBS also reports that Brown had been able to sign such a contract on July 1, but the two sides spent weeks negotiating the specifics.

The former UC Berkeley star became eligible for the supermax extension when he earned All-NBA honors this season after averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists each game, The Boston Globe reported. The Celtics have made the playoffs each of the seven NBA seasons he has been on the team. His teammate Jayson Tatum will also be eligible for a similar contract next offseason. The pair have been widely reported as an integral part of the team’s success.

But Brown isn’t just a great baller. He’s also a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association and has created partnerships that help give young people of color access to education and leadership roles through his 7uice Foundation. Brown also plans to go to Kenya to speak with and mentor over 200 local students.

During an appearance at Variety‘s Sports and Entertainment Summit, the star Celtic discussed his efforts to give back. He said as an athlete, you often have “most of your influence” while at the peak of your career. “When you’re done, you’re done. Then, most people tend to not care and be less interested in you,” Brown said.

Thanks to this new contract, though, Brown will be garnering plenty of interest for years to come.