Norm! The Iconic Bar From ‘Cheers’ Is Heading to Auction

It’s where everybody knows your name, and now it can be your at-home pub.

The bar from the beloved Cheers sitcom is heading to the block via Heritage Auctions. If you manage to snag the prize (as of press time, the highest bid is at $100,000) you’ll receive the counter, the railing, six burgundy leatherette bar stools, a back bar unit, and set dressings, according to the brand’s website. The 125-inch-long, 44-inch-tall bar, which is made of Luan wood, can be split up into three sections, so the cameras could shoot the hit series from multiple angles. Unfortunately, the cash register and the player piano aren’t included—but they’re being offered separately at the same event.

The bar is part of a larger auction of nearly 1,000 pieces from some of the biggest productions in entertainment history, including Gunsmoke, I Love Lucy, Star Trek, The Office, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and many more. The collection is “the most complete history of television ever available in a single place,” according to a Heritage Auctions press release.

The massive collection of items stems from James Comisar, who grew up dreaming of having a career in television. He would eventually achieve his goal, writing jokes for Joan Rivers and Howie Mandel and working on sitcom scripts for Norman Lear, Ron Howard, and Fred Silverman. Comisar’s career led him to witnessing how costumes and props would just sit on shelves without anyone taking the proper care to preserve them.

He began collecting a treasure trove of TV memorabilia with the intention of establishing a museum for them. But after decades of being unsuccessful in his endeavor, he decided it was time to part ways with them. “This history can’t spend forever in a warehouse,” Comisar said in the release. “They need to go back out into the world.”

Luckily for Cheers fans, that history includes items the iconic show, which ran for 11 seasons on NBC from 1982 to 1993. Starring Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley, and George Wendt, it won 28 Emmy awards during its run.