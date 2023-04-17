Chris Evans Rocked an IWC Portofino Chronograph 39 With a Black Dial on ‘Good Morning America’

In Chris Evans’s new movie, Apple TV+’s Ghosted, he chases a woman named Sadie (Ana de Armas) across the world when she goes radio silent after a great first date—only to discover that she’s actually a CIA agent in the middle of a mission. On the press tour for film, though, it’s the Captain America actor who’s serving up secret agent–level style, thanks to a seriously fashionable ensemble put together by stylist Ilaria Urbinati and featuring an IWC favorite: the Portofino Chronograph with a dark-brown leather strap that pairs perfectly with the earthy brown hues seen all across Evans’s look.

Evans appeared on Good Morning America today to chat about his new movie, and Urbinati proudly shared the details of his look on Instagram after the show. The stylist dressed the Knives Out star in a brown patterned polo from King & Tuckfield, chocolate brown Giuliva Heritage pants, and IWC’s new Portofino Chronograph 39 from 2021, when the luxury watchmaker first released a 39 mm version of its classic model. Evans’s timepiece was fitted with the brown alligator leather strap and featured a black dial, one of three options made available with the watch’s debut.

The Portofino Chronograph 39 has a fairly minimalist dial to accommodate the smaller case, cutting out the day and date displays, and largely uses stick hour markers, with Roman numerals marking only the 12 and 6 o’clock. Also at those times are the dial’s two subdials, for 30 elapsed minutes and running seconds. While the case itself houses a black dial that’s stainless steel, the hands and markers are gold-plated, and all versions of the 39 feature the model’s typical sapphire crystal, automatic Caliber 79350 movement, pump chronograph pushers, and a fluted crown. It has a 44-hour power reserve and is water resistant up to 30 meters.

Portofino Chronograph 39 IWC

The Portofino Chronograph 39 is currently available for $6,700 on the IWC site and offered in three different color combinations: a black dial with a brown strap, like Evans’s; a white dial with a black strap; or a green dial with a green strap.