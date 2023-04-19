Chris Hemsworth Gave a Peek at How He Gets His Killer Abs With This Detailed Core Workout

If there’s one thing we’d trust Australian actor and professional heartthrob Chris Hemsworth with, it’s advice on how to get six-pack abs. I mean, have you seen Thor?! The man is a walking advertisement for the benefits of regular strength training, and he’s willing to spread the wealth to those looking to follow in his superhero-chiseled shoes. In a new Instagram post shared this week, Hemsworth walked followers through one of his regular core workouts, and you’ll want to take notes.

Hemsworth shared a series of photos alongside the workout details, with one photo showing him completing each exercise he describes and an opening photo that shows him looking like the world’s most intimidatingly handsome personal trainer.

“Get up. Get outside. Take in the fresh air and get some work in,” Hemsworth advised his fans, before diving into the details of the core workout he’s performing over the next few slides.

The workout consists of four working sets of four moves completed in a row, each for 20 reps. Hemsworth kicks off with cross-body mountain climbers, then completes 20 kick sits, then bicycle sit-ups, and finally 20 reps of flutter kicks—all before resting for 20 seconds and diving back in for set number two.

In case you’re not convinced that Hemsworth has what it takes to give you workout advice, I’d like to point you in the direction of a recent shirtless gym photo from this past July where the Thor star is showing off an upper body physique that can only be described as yoked.

As a celebrity, Hemsworth obviously also has access to his own trainers, personal chefs, and elite treatments for both aesthetic enhancement and improved recovery—but it’s impossible to build this kind of muscle and definition without putting in serious work too, so we’ll take his training tips any time.