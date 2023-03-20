Chris Pratt Just Rocked a Panerai Luminor Equation of Time Watch With a Chic Brown Dial

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie coming out in just a few weeks, Chris Pratt, who plays Mario in the film, is in full promotion mode—that means his stylist, Annie Psaltiras, is putting together some serious looks for his press tour. This week, the actor made a stop at London’s Magic Radio Studio to discuss the movie, and it was Pratt’s hand that got all the attention: It held a mini figurine of the star’s on-screen character, while his wrist displayed a luxury timepiece from Panerai that perfectly complemented his laid-back look.

For his media appearance, Psaltiras dressed Pratt in a casual blue-and-white plaid shirt under a dark blazer, then capped off the look with Panerai’s iconic Equation of Time Luminor watch. The beloved 47 mm iteration worn by the star is encased in sleek titanium, with bezels in the same material, and sports a chic brown dial. The dial displays gold Arabic numerals and hour markers, and a brown alligator leather strap with a titanium tang buckle rounds out the timepiece.

Equation of Time Luminor Panerai

Pratt’s Luminor 1950 Equation of Time 8 Days Acciaio, formally known as PAM 00601, is equipped with a manual winding movement; the watchmaker’s P.2002/E calibre; windows for the date and month on the lower half of the dial; and an equation of time indicator that displays the difference between the time set on the model and real, or solar, time. The timepiece is part of the brand’s iconic Luminor line, known in the watch world for its instantly recognizable cushion-shaped case and luminescent indexes. It’s currently available on the Panerai website for $20,500.

With Panerai watches being a classic favorite of action stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, and the Rock, they’re the perfect pick for Jurassic World star Pratt, who’s started building his own reputation as a leading man in blockbuster action movies in recent years. He has previously worn Panerai styles to the 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, during his 2020 Jurassic press tour, and to both the Oscars and the Golden Globes back in 2015.

Pratt stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key. The Universal-Nintendo animated picture, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, tells the story of Mario and his friends facing off against the villainous Bowser. The movie will be out in theaters on April 5.