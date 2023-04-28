Chris Pratt Paired a Panerai Luminor With a Custom Purple Checked Suit for the ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Premiere

Chris Pratt has been posting up a storm from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 press tour all week, which finally culminated with the world premiere in Hollywood last night. The massively successful Marvel franchise celebrated the release of its third installment at the L.A.’s Dolby Ballroom and rolled out the red (well, purple) carpet for the cast and crew. Pratt, who plays Peter Quill, a.k.a Star-Lord, finished the tour strong with a purple-checked premiere look and another model of one of his recent favorite watches: the Panerai Luminor.

The actor, who attended the premiere with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, posted to his Instagram story while getting ready for the screening, showing off the details of his brown-and-purple checked suit, lavender collared shirt, and mauve tie for his followers—including a special custom monogram inside his suit jacket that read “Peter Quill.” He finished the look with brown leather dress shoes and a Panerai Luminor with a black dial, a gold case, and a mahogany leather strap.

Chris Pratt attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Pratt previously showed love to the timepiece when he rocked the Equation of Time model during a press stop for The Super Mario Bros. movie; that watch was a monochromatic beauty with a brown dial, a brown strap, and a 47 mm titanium case. The actor switched it up for his latest premiere, though, donning a slightly slimmer Luminor Marina model, featuring the same fan-shaped crown protector, similar cushion case shape, and mix of Arabic numerals and simple line markers.

Measuring in at 44 mm, the Marina features an automatic movement, sapphire crystal, a Caliber P.9010 movement, and 72-hour power reserve. The PAM1115, with a black sun-brushed dial and a brushed yellow-gold case, retails for $29,800 on the Panerai website, but, unfortunately, the timepiece is currently sold out. Pratt traded the watch’s usual strap for a burgundy alligator one to better accompany his premiere look.

The actor continued posting behind-the-scenes images all throughout the premiere, mostly talking about how much he was sweating in the hot Los Angeles sun. Nonetheless, Pratt posed for photos, greeted fans, and celebrated the new movie with a smile on his face—and in an extremely pulled-together lavender-toned, brown leather-accessorized look.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be out in theaters starting May 5.