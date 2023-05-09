Chris Pratt Sported a Rolex Daytona Courtside at Monday Night’s Lakers Game

Despite Chris Pratt being laid-back in terms of his style, the man sure does love his timepieces. The Parks and Rec alum is an avid watch collector and can always be found sporting luxe wrist candy. While he usually flips between his Panerais, G-Shocks, and Cartiers, the actor decided to shake things up while watching as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the conference semifinals on Monday night. Sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena, Pratt’s timepiece of choice appears to be none other than the Rolex Daytona.

This 40 mm Oystersteel iteration of the iconic timepiece, a watch that’s lusted over by collectors and newbies alike and turns 60 this year, sports an Oyster bracelet and a black Cerachrom bezel—inspired by the 1965 model with a similar insert—with an engraved tachymetric scale, able to measure speeds of up to 400 miles per hour.

The Rolex Daytona, similar to what Chris Pratt was rocking at the Lakers game.

The mechanical watch’s white dial, meanwhile, is home to three sub-dials, meant to help track drivers map out their times with the upmost accuracy, along with snailed counters and 18-karat-gold applique hour markers and hands.

This new model of Rolex’s Daytona will set you back a cool $15,100. The timepiece has overall been proven to be a popular choice amongst the stars. Celebrities such as Jay-Z, John Mayer, and Adam Levine have all been seen wearing some version of the steel.

As mentioned, Pratt has been wearing some serious timepieces as of late. While on a press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in last month, the actor hit the red carpet wearing a purple suit paired with a Panerai Luminor Marina. That watch had a gold frame and burgundy alligator strap; a similar model costs $29,800. Ahead of his Super Mario Bros. premiere, Pratt was also spotted wearing another Panerai Luminor timepiece: the Equation of Time model, priced from $20,500.

Chris Pratt is best known for his role as Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and Parks and Rec.