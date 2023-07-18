A Man Found More Than $1 Million Worth of Civil War-Era Gold Coins in a Kentucky Cornfield

You’ll never make fun of that one guy wandering around with a metal detector again.

An anonymous man discovered more than 700 gold coins dating back to the Civil War in a Kentucky cornfield, The New York Times reported on Sunday. In total, the $1, $10, and $20 pieces may be worth more than $1 million.

It’s unclear how exactly the man found the coins, but they’ve since been certified by the Numismatic Guaranty Company as genuine coins minted before and during the Civil War. Now they’re up for sale via the coin dealer GovMint.com, which has valued a single gold dollar at about $1,000. As of Sunday, the Times noted, those pieces were already sold out.

Other collectors have been particularly interested in the gold Liberty double eagles, which were minted in 1863 and can sell for a few thousand dollars—or all the way up to $380,000 at auction, depending on when they were minted and the condition they’re in. GovMint.com has valued those found in Kentucky at more than $100,000.

Items buried during the Civil War have long interested treasure hunters. The Great Kentucky Hoard, as the coin collection has become known, may have been buried around when Kentucky gave up its neutrality and allied with the Union, according to the Numismatic Guaranty Company. Ryan McNutt, a conflict archaeologist at Georgia Southern University, told Live Science that the coins may have been hidden before a Confederate raid in the summer of 1863.

Regardless of the coins’ exact origin, the Great Kentucky Hoard joins a long lineage of buried Civil War gold found long after the battles ended. Those discoveries have inspired intense fervor among coin collectors: When the FBI dug up an area of Pennsylvania in search of rumored Civil War gold, only to come up empty, treasure hunters accused the agency of a cover-up. They claimed that the FBI had discovered the bounty and simply kept it for itself, according to The New York Times.

That sort of animosity is perhaps what has prompted the Kentucky man to remain anonymous. While a video was posted showing his discovery, commenters on YouTube expressed shock that anyone would publicize the find. One man’s treasure, though, is another collector’s next big purchase.