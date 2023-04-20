Conor McGregor Teases His New Watch Collab With Jacob & Co.

UFC champion Conor McGregor has long been a fan of Jacob & Co.’s luxury timepieces, and the fighter is now getting a chance to put his own stamp on a new watch design for the brand—or so his latest Instagram post suggests.

McGregor got fans thinking that he’ll be sharing a watch collaboration soon by sharing a series of photos of himself posing with watchmaker, jeweler, and Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo, each of them showing off some of the brand’s most luxurious, gem-encrusted watches. McGregor also shared a photo of two labels: “Diamonds” and “Emeralds,” perhaps from choosing the specific cut and size of the gems for an upcoming watch design.

“The Notorious @jacobandco. Big announcement soon, are you ready?” McGregor wrote alongside the photos.

In the post, Arabo is seen wearing Jacob & Co.’s Billionaire Tourbillon White Diamond watch, while McGregor sports the Epic X Rose Gold with a green inner ring, fitted with a 5-link row rose gold bracelet instead of the typical rubber, a green-lined crown, and more pops of green throughout the dial off-setting the rose-gold case and skeletonized movement within. McGregor wore the 44mm timepiece on Fox News last month, and it has a price of $110,000 on Jacob & Co.

McGregor has previously purchased himself a Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette in Rose Gold, a hefty 50mm watch priced at $908,000 and studded with 422 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds on the backdrop and lugs and an additional 133 triangle-cut white diamonds on the dial base. In the same 2021 visit, he also picked up a Rasputin Diamond Erotic Minute Repeater, a $1.8 million watch with a 47mm case embedded with 30 carats of diamonds—and an image of a couple having sex that appears when the minute repeater is activated.

Clearly, McGregor is a fan of the luxury watchmaker and particularly interested in their flashier models that blend high jewelry with watchmaking. We can only imagine how elaborate the fighter’s design might be, though the hint that he’s including emeralds makes sense given his Irish heritage. With nearly $3 million worth of Jacob & Co. watches already in his possession, McGregor must have been eager to prove that his design can be the brand’s most exciting model yet.