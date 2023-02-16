Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Nike Speed Cleats Are a Floral Explosion of Pink and Lavender

Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration on and off the soccer field, and his latest Nike design is nothing short of a dream. The Portuguese soccer star showed off Nike’s Mercurial Dream Speed 6 on Instagram, the sixth entry in their Dream Speed series, and the pink and red floral design has a special meaning emphasizing gratitude for everyone who’s supported Ronaldo on his record-breaking path.

The new design is the first Mercurial Dream Speed edition of Nike’s Superfly 9 and Vapor 15 soccer cleats and comes in a Cobalt Bliss/Fuchsia Dream/Hot Punch/Black colorway. Nike explains that the “floral-like lavender and electrifying yellows remind you to let inspirations know they’re loved and appreciated,” adding that: “Flowers are a symbol of where it all started, and the journey taken since. They’re a way to honor those who have influenced and helped you.”

These cleats were designed in recognition of the fact that “Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t chase his dream alone.”

“Coaches, family members, role models have all helped mold him into the star he’s today,” the brand wrote.” Celebrate the people who have motivated you along the way.”

The new cleats are set to be worn by not just Ronaldo, but by Kylian Mbappé, Bruno Fernandes, Ada Hegerberg and Sam Kerr. The Dream 6 has been updated with a grippy texture and a Zoom Air unit, off-center studs, and a Vaporposite+ upper for maximum on-ball feel. The Superfly 9 features a flyknit collar for the most secure fit, with a redone design offering a more contoured toe box and minimal heel slippage.

Ronaldo has been wearing versions of these cleats for his entire career, with the brand proudly noting that he was in Mercurial cleats for his first-ever league title at age 22. Today, Ronaldo serves as a muse for Nike’s Dream Speed designs alongside fellow “dreamers” like Mbappé and Kerr. Nike’s Mercurial Dream Speed shoes are “designed to meet the needs of the fastest players on earth,” and the dreamy new sixth edition may be their most stylish yet.