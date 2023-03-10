Quantcast
Actor Daniel Brühl Will Play Luxury Legend Karl Lagerfeld in a New Series

"Kaiser Karl" will chronicle the designer's ascension to fashion royalty in a Disney+ miniseries.

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: German actor Daniel Bruehl attends the "My Zoe" premiere at Kino International on November 5, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage) Isa Foltin/Getty

From a Marvel villain to the king of high fashion, Daniel Brühl is showing his range.

The German actor, known for his roles in Captain America: Civil War, Inglourious Basterds, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Good Bye, Lenin!, will play the late Karl Lagerfeld in an upcoming six-part miniseries on Disney+, as reported by Variety.

Based on Raphaëlle Bacqué’s 2019 biography of the same, Kaiser Karl will detail Lagerfeld’s rise to prominence in the lavish 1970s Parisian fashion scene and reign at Chanel and Fendi. The show, which is being spearheaded by French production and distribution company Gaumont, will also delve into the German designer’s rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé (a.k.a. the founders of YSL), as well as his romantic relationship with Jacques de Bascher.

Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld poses on November 8, 2012 before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" at the Grand Palais in Paris. The project, which was the brainchild of Lagerfeld and ex-Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld, began with a coffee table book consisting of photographs of 'friends of the House' - models, stylists, actors, designer and musicians - all wearing Chanel's classic little black jacket in different ways. The event runs until november 25. AFP PHOTO PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP) (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)
The late Karl Lagerfeld. PATRICK KOVARIK

Disney+ first announced plans for the series back in 2021 but presented the full cast on Thursday. Brühl, oft referred to as the golden boy of German film, will lead the impressive ensemble as a young, thirtysomething Lagerfeld. Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin (It’s Only the End of the World) will play Lagerfield’s boyfriend Jacques de Bascher, Arnaud Valois (BPM (Beats per Minute)) will star as Yves Saint Laurent, and Alex Lutz (Guy) will portray Pierre Bergé. Together, the quartet will portray the epic ego battles of the era and the tragic love affairs.

In addition, Kaiser Karl will reflect the partying and decadence of the ‘70s, spotlight the queer subculture, and document the inner workings of the industry. The show will also highlight some of the biggest stars of the era, including Marlene Dietrich (Sunnyi Melles), Paloma Picasso (Jeanne Damas), and Andy Warhol (Paul Spera).

Naturally, you can expect top-notch production design. Kaiser Karl will feature more than 2,200 extras and more than 40 different sets. The outfits will be on point, too, with some 3,000 costumes gracing the screen—160 of which will be created from scratch.

Kaiser Karl will mark the first dramatic series to profile the fashion icon, though Jared Leto will star as the legendary designer in an upcoming feature film backed by the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house. The Disney+ series is currently shooting in France, Monaco, and Italy.

