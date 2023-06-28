David and Victoria Beckham Watched the Jacquemus Paris Fashion Week Show on a Dainty Row Boat

Victoria and David Beckham know how to show up in style.

The star couple made a grand entrance to Jacquemus’s Paris fashion show at the Château de Versailles by entering the event via boat. They were among a few stars who watched the beautiful outfits pass by while seated on a vessel, viewing the catwalk while perched on the lake at the palace.

The duo also used the outing to show off items from their own brands. The former soccer star wore a lightweight tan suit and sunglasses that appear to be from his Eyewear by David Beckham collection. Posh Spice, meanwhile, wore a light-pink asymmetrical dress from her forthcoming Spring/Summer collection, accessorized with her brand’s chain pouch and shield sunglasses, according to her Instagram post.

Victoria and David Beckham riding into Jacquemus’s fashion show at Château de Versailles on a boat Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A video posted by Jacquemus showed several attendees floating nearby the Beckhams as well, including Monica Bellucci and Eva Longoria. And the star power didn’t stop there: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were among the models that strutted their stuff on the inventive catwalk. The show took place a day after the official Paris Fashion Week menswear shows wrapped up, Agence France-Presse reported.

The white- and Champagne-colored collection drew inspiration from Princess Diana and Marie Antoinette. “I was always obsessed with Lady Di and started collecting 90s magazines and Vogue covers,” the label’s founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus, said. He decided to call the collection Le Chouchou—which is French for “darling.” “I was going to call it la ‘culotte’ (the panties), but it was too ugly for Versailles,” he joked.

The French fashion designer previously explained his thinking behind the iconic location for his runway show.

“I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus,” he told WWD ahead of the event. “I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house. It’s going to be a very special moment for Jacquemus.”