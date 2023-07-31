David and Victoria Beckham Grabbed Dinner With Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny’s Miami Restaurant

It looks like the Beckhams are already spending quality time with Lionel Messi since the Argentine inked his massive deal with M.L.S’s Inter Miami.

The group recently stopped to grab a bite at Gekkō, a restaurant in the 305 co-owned by Bad Bunny. In her Instagram post, captioned “La familia!! Besos,” Victoria Beckham shared highlights from the night. The snapshots show the former Spice Girl and her husband, David (a co-owner of Inter Miami), Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, fellow team co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife, Aleyda Mas, and Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets and his girlfriend, Elena Galera, dining at the establishment, People reported.

Restaurateur David Grutman and Bad Bunny opened the eatery last summer. Located in the city’s Brickell neighborhood, Gekkō—which is Japanese for “moonlight”—is a Japanese steakhouse featuring a U-shaped sushi bar. Its menu includes olive-fed filet mignon and chilled oysters with watermelon granita. The locale also serves lobster fried rice, which is reportedly a favorite of the Puerto Rican rapper.

Gekkō’s decor is stunning throughout, with a dragon mural overlooking guests in the dining room and other art installations throughout its interior. The “Where She Goes” hitmaker chose to open his first restaurant in Miami because “the culture reminds me of home,” People reported. Several celebs have popped in to try the cuisine, including Eva Longoria, Derek Jeter, Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Meanwhile, Beckham recently talked at length about signing Messi. “I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player,” Beckham told The Athletic about the moment he learned he landed the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award. “When I got the phone call, I had the feeling I had when I walked out at Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, ‘We’ve just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player to ever play our game,’”

“And we’re talking about the biggest sporting market in the world,” Beckham continued. “Bringing Leo Messi to Inter Miami, to M.L.S., the year after he wins the World Cup, to a team that is three years old . . . it’s a hell of an achievement,” he added.