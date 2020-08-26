Robb Report’s David Arnold Appointed Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, NY AUGUST 26, 2020: Penske Media Corporation (PMC)’s Robb Report today announced the appointment of David Arnold to Vice Chairman. In Arnold’s new role, he will be responsible for developing new revenue-generating initiatives to both leverage and extend Robb Report’s authority in the luxury space on a global scale. His new position will allow him to move away from the day-to-day management of a sales team to instead focus on new business development, including identifying and developing new acquisitions and partnerships for the brand. He will additionally extend to developing projects across PMC’s Art Media business, which includes ARTnews and Art in America. Arnold will move into his new role once a new sales lead is named, and he will report to PMC’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Operations Tom Finn.

“David’s deep understanding of the luxury space enables him to perceive exciting and lucrative opportunities,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “For this reason and more, I am eager to work with him in furthering the Robb Report brand globally.”

During his 13 years at the brand, Arnold has led the Robb Report team to grow from a largely print-based U.S. business to a global multimedia, multi-platform brand. Under his leadership, the business innovated in a multitude of areas and built successful event franchises in the culinary, automotive, watch and other influential luxury spaces.

“The PMC acquisition three years ago enabled Robb Report to reinvigorate a venerable brand to remain highly competitive and look to a future where its authority and brand equity in the global luxury market can be leveraged in even greater ways,” said Arnold. “The next chapter promises to be innovative, disruptive and rewarding. I am looking forward to the opportunity to build on our foundation and work closely with Art Media.”

Prior to joining Robb Report, Arnold spent 13 years at Hearst Corporation—seven years as the publisher of House Beautiful, and six years at Town & Country. He is an authority on the luxury market and lifestyle, quoted in numerous publications and national broadcast outlets including CNBC, FOX Business News, and Bloomberg.