David Beckham Gave King Charles a Jar of Homemade Honey, Because They Both Love Bees

David Beckham gave King Charles an unexpected gift while the pair attended an awards ceremony in London.

Both were visiting 180 Studios art gallery located in the Strand, a thoroughfare in the City of Westminster, The Independent reported. Held by the British Fashion Council (BFC), the king was there to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Sierra Leonean designer Foday Dumbuya, founder of fashion label Labrum London. He’s seen in a green suit in the above photo.

During the event, the soccer legend presented the monarch with a jar of homemade honey. The king, who has reportedly kept bee hives around his royal estates, thanked the former soccer star and said: “We shall have to do a swap.”

“An honour to spend time with His Majesty The King,” Beckham posted on Instagram about the meeting. He also discussed his delicious donation: “a gift of some of my homemade honey for His Majesty 🐝 turns out we share a love of beekeeping.”

Beckham’s interest in eyewear is well known, but it’s fair to say fewer people were aware that he’s also an avid beekeeper. Beckham’s interest in the insects started while he was at home with his family during the pandemic, Vogue reports. While in lockdown, he installed hives at the family’s England estate.

Beckham may even be developing a honey business: His wife Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram stories earlier this year a photo showing a label on a jar with the name, “DBee’z Sticky Stuff.” The former Galaxy striker also appeared in a video making sponge cake out of the syrup. A June 2020 Instagram post shows the Beckham family decked out in protective beekeeper clothing.



As for royal bees, amid Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, many social media users mocked the news that her bees were informed about her death. But historians told the New York Times that it’s a tradition that goes back centuries. The bees are considered family, and so not telling the them about major life events in the family would lead to misfortune.