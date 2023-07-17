An Emotional David Beckham Introduces Lionel Messi to Miami

It was a highly anticipated ceremony complete with fireworks, a roaring stadium of soccer fans, and one of the greatest athletes of all time.

On Sunday, Inter Miami introduced its newly signed player Lionel Messi during a sold-out event at DRV PNK Stadium, located about 30 miles north of downtown Miami. The Argentina soccer legend inked his multiyear contract with the club a day prior, making him the highest-profile member of MLS since David Beckham joined LA Galaxy back in 2007, according to ESPN.

“I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project, and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much,” Messi said, according to ESPN. “We are going to have a good time, and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day.” He added: “I can’t wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I’ve always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it [Miami] continue to grow.”

Beckham, who is a co-owner of Inter Miami, spoke to the significance of Messi’s decision to join the team.

“Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city to Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country. . .We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment,” Beckham said, according to ESPN. “So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. . .Bienvenido a La Familia.”

Messi’s star power is already being felt by Inter Miami fans. Tickets for what will likely be his first match are selling for as much as $110,000, CNN reported, citing a search on ticket reselling website Vivid Seats. The prices are among the most expensive ever recorded for an MLS team.