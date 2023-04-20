David Beckham Shows Off the Gorgeous Baby Blue Interior of the New Maserati GranTurismo

David Beckham has a long history of setting the standard when it comes to men’s fashion. As a pop-culture icon, it’s no surprise he likes his cars just as innovative and stylish as he is. In a new Instagram story post, Beckham can be seen showing off the interior of the new Maserati GranTurismo.

The former famed soccer player can be seen touring the vehicle for Milan design week, obsessing over the sleek exterior and gorgeous interior as he gives his followers an inside look at the new coupe. Maserati described the GranTurismo as, “a modern interpretation of Italian architecture and craftsmanship.”

The 2024 GranTurismo comes in not one but three variants. The Trofeo and Modena are both powered by a 3.0-liter V-6 “Nettuno” engine first seen in Maserati’s bonkers MC20 supercar. The Folgore, meanwhile, is the the marque’s first EV, and its most powerful vehicle yet. Three electric motors, one in front and two behind the passenger cell, deliver up to 760 hp and 1,000 ft lbs of torque. (The Trofeo and Modena churn out 490 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque 550 hp and 480 ft lbs, respectively.)



Maybe just as impressively, all three GranTurismos offer true 2+2 seating for four full-sized adults. During Robb Report‘s review of the car, our writer tried out the rear seat, and even his six-foot frame fit behind a six-foot driver without issue. The car’s cargo capacity is no slouch, either, offering over 11 cubic feet of storage space (3.5 cubic feet more than its predecessor).

In Beckham’s post, he opens the door to the GranTurismo to unveil a full baby blue interior from the dashboard to the embroidered leather seats. Notably, there’s also an exclusively designed sound system by Sonus Faber, creating a live music experience from the comfort of the cockpit. The exterior, meanwhile, has a stainless-steel finish with tinted windows to match, giving way to the marque’s sleek signature design. Beckham, it turns out, looks pretty good in blue.



