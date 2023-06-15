David Beckham Just Designed Pair of Custom Maseratis, and They’re Up for Grabs

David Beckham is an international tastemaker, and he’s also a car lover. So it only makes sense that Maserati would team up with the soccer legend to design two new cars.

Beckham used the marque’s customization tech to bring his visions to life. The first draws from elements of the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale, of which only 51 were made. It sports a dark green hue described by Maserati as “Verde Royale” and honey brown leather upholstery. The second design is an homage to the 1967 Maserati Ghibli coupé. Its exterior is deep cerulean, described as “Night Interaction” blue, with tan interior leather. Both automobiles, which will also be available for purchase, are inspired by historic releases from the Italian brand and Beckham’s wardrobe.

A side view of David Beckham’s “Verde Royale” Masarati design. Maserati

“I have always loved cars, so to be part of designing and creating my own Fuoriserie collection has been an amazing experience,” Beckham said in a statement. “It has been incredible to collaborate with the skilled Maserati team once again to create these designs, inspired by my passion for classic cars and my appreciation for personal detail.”

Both cars come with an exclusive metal plate celebrating the partnership between Maserati and Beckham that appears in the central tunnel located between the front seats or between the two headrests. The collaboration is the first edition of the Maserati’s Fuoriserie Essentials collection, created through its customization program. Other influential figures will show off their own creations in the future.

Maserati

Maserati head of design Klaus Busse said that customers will be able to choose from a wide range of personalization features from two different collections: Fuoriserie Corse, which includes several elements from the brand’s past, and Fuoriserie Futura, which is for those who favor rides influenced by technology and new materials.

A side view of David Beckham’s “Night Interaction” blue Masarati design.

“Fuoriserie means ‘custom-built’ in Italian, and our Trident’s customisation program is conceived to create singular experiences for our clients,” Busse said, according to Dezeen. “Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati.”