David Byrne Rode His Bicycle to the Met Gala

The Met Gala is known for its groundbreaking fashion and iconic entrances (i.e. Billy Porter arriving on six men circa 2019), but David Byrne may take the cake for the most bizarre, specifically because it was so mundane. Rather than taking an Escalade or Bentley, the vocalist strolled onto the Met carpet with his bicycle that was fitted with a basket and a bell—because accessories make the man great, after all.

The famed Talking Heads singer is known for his offbeat outlook on life and his conveyance of choice only makes sense. Byrne even got a vehicle placard to place in the bike’s basket. You know, just in case another star rode their cruiser to the show and had the valet had to differentiate between them at the end of night.

Getting his suit tailored at Martin Greenfield Clothiers Greenfield Clothiers

While Byrne may have been known for his outlandishly large suits in the 1980s, these days he can be found in custom, well-fitted clothing like his all-white look at the Met. Back in March, he wore the same suit to the Oscars after getting it made by a Brooklyn tailor, Martin Greenfield Clothiers in about a week’s time.

Byrne sported the monochromatic look on stage at the Academy Awards while performing “This is a Life.” His accessory that night wasn’t a bike, but large “hot dog fingers” he sported as an homage to the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Byrne performing at the Oscars. Kevin Winter

He kept the look fresh at the Met Gala by wearing a cream turtleneck underneath, which coincidentally matched the wheels on the bicycle. For a pop of color, Byrne paired the outfit with a pair of colorful sneakers.

The Met Gala’s theme for 2023 was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to honor the late Chanel designer, which came with its own set of controversy; and although we aren’t sure if Lagerfeld would approve of Byrne’s casual entrance, we sure do.