David Gilmour vs. Jimi Hendrix: Which Legendary Musician Had the More Iconic Stratocaster

We put the famed guitarists and their instruments of choice head to head.

david gilmour jimi hendrix Courtesy of Shutterstock
The Fender Stratocaster may be the defining guitar of the rock ‘n’ roll era. Introduced in 1954, the Strat didn’t sell in droves until much later, when it was picked up by the likes of Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Eric Clapton and others. Today, those strummed by the greats can sell for millions. Among the priciest? A black Strat that belonged to Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and a white model played by Jimi Hendrix. Both were originally purchased from Manny’s Music in New York City. Now, decades after aiding star-making solos, they’re collector catnip. Here’s how the two six-strings compare.

David Gilmour’s Black Stratocaster

Jimi Hendrix’s White Stratocaster

MADE IN

1969

david gilmour black strat

MADE IN

1968

jimi hendrix white strat

A.K.A.

The Black Strat

 A.K.A.

Izabella

LAST HURRAH

“Rattle That Lock” tour in 2015 and 2016

 LAST HURRAH

The Open Air Love + Peace Festival in 1970
FAMOUS SOLO

“Comfortably Numb” from The Wall

pink floyd the wall

FAMOUS SOLO

“The Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock

jimi hendrix live at woodstock

POP-CULTURE CAMEO

Marvel’s Doctor Strange features the Pink Floyd song “Interstellar Overdrive,” so Gilmour invited star
Benedict Cumberbatch onstage in London to sing
“Comfortably Numb” while he played the Black Strat.

POP-CULTURE CAMEO

An episode of The Simpsons features a Woodstock flashback of Hendrix playing
“The Star-Spangled
Banner” on his white Stratocaster.

SOLD FOR

$4 million

SOLD FOR

$1.8 million

BUYER

In 2019, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

jim irsay

BUYER

In 1993, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen.

paul allen

ALBUMS FEATURED ON

The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here,
Animals and The Wall

ALBUMS FEATURED ON

Live at Woodstock

BUY A REPLICA

$5,400

BUY A REPLICA

$6,900

MODIFICATIONS

Gilmour replaced the tuners, the bridge pickup, the
bridge and the whammy bar.

  

MODIFICATIONS

Hendrix was a lefty, so he flipped the right-handed
guitar over and reversed the strings.

 

OTHER RARITIES IN THE OWNER’S COLLECTION

The original manuscript of On the Road by Jack
Kerouac and an early draft of Alcoholics
Anonymous by Bill Wilson.

OTHER RARITIES IN THE OWNER’S COLLECTION

More than 30 vintage aircraft.

 

WHERE IS IT NOW

It’s likely in the Pink Floyd flight case that Irsay bought
at the same auction for $175,000.

 WHERE IS IT NOW

The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, which
Allen founded in 2000.

 

