David Gilmour vs. Jimi Hendrix: Which Legendary Musician Had the More Iconic Stratocaster

David Gilmour’s Black Stratocaster
Jimi Hendrix’s White Stratocaster
MADE IN
1969
MADE IN
1968
The Black Strat
Izabella
LAST HURRAH
“Rattle That Lock” tour in 2015 and 2016
The Open Air Love + Peace Festival in 1970
“Comfortably Numb” from The Wall
“The Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock
Marvel’s Doctor Strange features the Pink Floyd song “Interstellar Overdrive,” so Gilmour invited star
POP-CULTURE CAMEO
An episode of The Simpsons features a Woodstock flashback of Hendrix playing
SOLD FOR
$4 million
SOLD FOR
$1.8 million
BUYER
In 2019, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
BUYER
In 1993, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen.
ALBUMS FEATURED ON
The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here,
ALBUMS FEATURED ON
Live at Woodstock
BUY A REPLICA
$5,400
BUY A REPLICA
$6,900
MODIFICATIONS
Gilmour replaced the tuners, the bridge pickup, the
MODIFICATIONS
Hendrix was a lefty, so he flipped the right-handed
OTHER RARITIES IN THE OWNER’S COLLECTION
The original manuscript of On the Road by Jack
OTHER RARITIES IN THE OWNER’S COLLECTION
More than 30 vintage aircraft.
WHERE IS IT NOW
It’s likely in the Pink Floyd flight case that Irsay bought
The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, which