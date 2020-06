David Gilmour vs. Jimi Hendrix: Which Legendary Musician Had the More Iconic Stratocaster

The Fender Stratocaster may be the defining guitar of the rock ‘n’ roll era. Introduced in 1954, the Strat didn’t sell in droves until much later, when it was picked up by the likes of Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Eric Clapton and others. Today, those strummed by the greats can sell for millions. Among the priciest? A black Strat that belonged to Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and a white model played by Jimi Hendrix. Both were originally purchased from Manny’s Music in New York City. Now, decades after aiding star-making solos, they’re collector catnip. Here’s how the two six-strings compare.