David and Victoria Beckham Model $30,000 Worth of Prada on the Ski Slopes

With a soccer star and a former Spice Girl in the family, David and Victoria Beckham’s casual outings are always bound to include a little bit of glamour, and their latest ski trip was no exception. Over the weekend, Victoria shared a peek on Instagram into her and David’s family trip to ski the French Alps in Courchevel, and their off-slope fashion statements instantly caught the public’s eye.

Designer Victoria drew attention to her and David’s ski style with an Instagram post showcasing their outfits and tagging both of their eyewear brands, with a caption that ended “When VB collaborates with Prada on the slopes.” The caption specifically referenced her all-Prada ski outfit, composed of a black crop jacket with a long black layer underneath, black ski pants and black boots, which she topped off with a Victoria Beckham brand beanie and oversize ski glasses. But David also got in on the fashion fun for his weekend ski apparel, with The Mirror identifying their ski looks as £25,000 (about $30,200) worth of designer goods.

David paired a set of DB Eyewear sunglasses with a white knit ski hat, a North Face gaiter, and an outfit featuring a bright orange ski jacket. The Premier League champion wore his eyewear brand’s DB 7000/S BOLD in black in the photos shared by wife Victoria, allowing both fashion moguls to show off their brand’s product line in a single, super-fashionable photo.

The Beckhams were joined on the ski slopes by their daughter Harper Seven and son Cruz, who celebrated his 18th birthday. Other snaps from the weekend showed off all four’s impressive skills on the slopes and more moments of David and Victoria posing to show off their superior style.

Prada currently sells an orange ski jacket similar to the one worn by David Beckham on the slopes for $2,500, a light polyester model with Graphene padding for optimal temperature control. The brand’s Linea Rossa Fall Winter 2022 men’s line is all inspired by winter sports gear and includes full ski outfits and ski glasses as well as more street-ready options like sneakers, knit socks, and lighter winter layers.