Swizz Beatz Teamed Up With De Bethune on an Ultra Limited-Edition New Watch

It’s been two years, but Swizz Beatz’s follow-up to his last collaboration with De Bethune is right on time.

The record producer, who’s known to friends and family as Kasseem Dean, teamed up with the Swiss watchmaker to craft a successor to the Dream Watch 5 Tourbillon “Season 1” released in late 2021. Over the weekend, at WatchBox’s West Hollywood lounge, the music giant and celeb guests including his wife Alicia Keys and LL Cool J, celebrated the release of his second collaboration: the DBD “Season 2,” a reimagining of De Bethune’s DBD Digitale.

De Bethune describes this second timepiece, released in a limited edition of just 13 pieces, as representing “the culmination of a constant quest in which beauty meets virtuosity.” The 43mm watch features a dark gray zirconium case, a 12 o’clock crown, ogival lugs at its base, and a burgundy dial engraved with the DBD’s classic Côtes de Genève pattern. The face shows off the day, date, and month on a single line on the upper half of the dial, jumping hours in a semi-circular window in the middle of the dial, and scrolling minutes in a small square window on the lower half of the dial. These displays are offset with three jewels on an otherwise bare watch face.

DBD “Season 2”

The watch’s sapphire crystal caseback shows off a hand-wound Calibre DB2044, a blued titanium balance with white-gold inserts, and a delta-shaped barrel bridge. Each example in the 13-piece collection will also have the caseback engraved with the number of its edition. Wearers will have a choice of two straps: a burgundy fabric strap that matches the dial, or a black alligator leather strap for a more classic look.

Dean showed off his new watch design on Instagram, where he explained that the 13-piece collection is a nod to his own birthday on the 13th of September. The first DBD Digitale was released in 2006, in white and rose gold, and became an instant classic of the brand. De Bethune calls the DBD “Season 2” a “tribute to creativity, innovation and the art of watchmaking”—and with only 13 pieces being made of this design, you’ll have to work hard to get your hands on this piece of watchmaking history.