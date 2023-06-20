Prince’s 1976 Demo Tape Led to His First Record Contract. Now It’s Up for Auction.

Prince was reaching out for something new when he recorded this demo tape—and it ended up landing the music legend his first record contract and launching his hit-filled career. Now the storied piece of the singer’s legacy is heading to auction.

The 1976 reel-to-reel tape includes unreleased versions of Prince’s songs “Just As Long as We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never-released “Jelly Jam,” according to Boston-based auction house RR Auction. The star was only 18 when he wrote and played every instrument on the demo, which was recorded at Minneapolis’s Sound 80 Studios.

The original packaging for Prince’s demo tape. RR Auction

If you end up snagging the lot, you’ll walk away with the tape, its custom-made plexiglass display case, a business card of Russ Thyret, and a CD transfer of the demo tape’s audio. Thyret, who later became Warner Bros. Records’s CEO and chairman, signed Prince to the record label on June 25, 1977, shortly after the singer’s 19th birthday.

When Thyret passed away in 2021, the tape was found in his attic by Jeff Gold, a former Warner Bros. executive vice president and general manager himself. Gold, who also previously worked with Prince, told CNN that Thyret’s widow called him after her husband’s passing: “(She said), ‘Russ saved a lot of stuff and it’s all up in the attic of our house—would you come take a look and help me figure out what to do with it, and buy anything you’re interested in?’”

“When I saw (the demo tape), I knew exactly what it was,” Gold said. “I was very excited when I saw it, but guardedly so, because you never know if the tape’s going to be playable or if the tape has the wrong thing in the box—but happily, this one had the right thing.”

The Prince Estate is not affiliated with the auction, which ends on Thursday. Bidding is currently at $30,371.

“It is the original tape, so this is the birth of who became known as Prince,” RR Auction’s executive vice president of public relations Bobby Livingston told CNN. “It’s incredible because it comes from the record executive whom it was sent to, so it has this unbroken chain of custody.”