Diddy Launches an Online Marketplace for Black-Owned Brands: ‘I Want to Create Our Own Black Wall Street’

Diddy says he wants to bring wealth to the Black community through his newest project: an online marketplace called Empower Global.

The e-commerce platform allows consumers to buy products created and sold by Black entrepreneurs, according to Associated Press. The curated online platform features shoppable clothing, shoes, art, and beauty accessories like skincare products and fragrances. It was developed by a pair of Black-owned companies: TechSparq and ChatDesk.

The Bad Boy Records founder and three-time Grammy winner told the wire service that despite investing $20 million into the platform, he didn’t create it with the intention of making money. “I’m not doing this for profit. This is about us,” he said of the project, which he’s been working on for years. “This is something that is for my people. It’s a tipping point for us to wake up start paying attention and supporting each other while taking responsibility and accountability.”

He also believes the endeavor is about Black people retaining the wealth it generates. “It benefits the community to empower and take care of itself,” he told AP. “Right now, our dollar in the Black community doesn’t even last an hour. Most other communities and ethnic groups, they understand the power of unity. Their dollars stay in their communities for days and get passed on to other people that are like them and from their same community.”

The platform launched with 70 brands, and more Black businesses are expected to join every month. Diddy hopes that it will feature more than 200 brands by the end of 2023. Associated Press also reported that Diddy, along with Tyler Perry and Byron Allen, is interested in acquiring the network BET. “My dreams have always been to be successful in music, being obsessed with fashion and the greatest Black serial entrepreneur to ever live,” he said.

“I want to create our own Black Wall Street,” Diddy added, referring to the thriving Black business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was destroyed in a two-day attack by a white mob in 1921. “This is about building our own infrastructure and ecosystem.”