Diddy Gives Rick Ross a Golf Cart to Welcome The Boss to ‘Star Island’ in Miami

Diddy knows how to welcome his new neighbors.

The rapper/mogul gave Rick Ross a luxurious golf cart as a housewarming gift following The Boss’s reportedly $37 million purchase of a Miami Beach home. Ross shared a video on Instagram Stories of the moment he received his new present (h/t HipHopDX).

“This your housewarming gift,” Diddy said. He joked, “You not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board. . .This is an intimate space. This is really private, he doesn’t let nobody in here. This is Star Island.” Diddy added: “But this right here is my housewarming gift because around Star Island—you could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive.”

Diddy blesses Rick Ross with "housewarming gift" after he buys $37M Miami mansionhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/ABiln03xXy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 14, 2023

Ross bought a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in the celebrity enclave of Miami Beach’s secluded Star Island, according to TMZ. Rozay will be renovating the 40,000-square-foot property that already has amenities such as a heated pool, a summer kitchen, an entertainment room, and terraces. Other famous residents of the area include Jennifer Lopez and Shaq.

But Diddy told Ross that his neighbors won’t be too happy if he brings the kinds of bashes he throws at his Georgia estate to his new Florida community. “I’m not playing with you, Rozay,” Diddy joked. “No f***ing parties. No pool parties. I’m the head of the [committee], I don’t do none of that sh**. You hear me? Rozay, we not doing none of that.”

A recent pool party Ross threw at his Promise Land estate was crashed by an uninvited parachuter. Previous to that, another parachuter dropped into Ross’s second annual auto show at the estate. But the incident at the event that has been most discussed was the rapper’s failed dive into a pool. He has since hilariously explained what went wrong.

“Well, I’m gon’ be honest, Am I OK? Of course not. I blew my tire,” Rozay explained in a video on social media, according to XXL. “I did a double bounce and boy my knee caught a flat. Bow!”