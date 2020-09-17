Diptyque’s New Wall Plug-Ins Make Its Signature Scents Easier to Take on the Go

While many might think of plug-in scent diffusers as a remnant of ’90s decor, Diptyque‘s latest launch is proof that the big box staple can have seriously luxe appeal.

Part of the Parisian brand’s “Un Air de diptyque” collection, these electric wall diffusers are unlike any on the market. Not only do they come with Diptyque’s signature scents housed inside, but they also have an aesthetic gold-tone face with an artful mangle of cutout text similar to that found on their printed labels. A user simply brushes gently against the front of the diffuser to release its perfume, nestled within a cartridge just behind the text-driven screen’s design.

Interchangeable fragrance inserts, at $45 apiece, allow you to select from a range of nine popular scents, including Baies, Roses, Figuier, Ambre––all of which are viable for 40 hours of uninterrupted use per cartridge. The diffuser itself operates on a pre-programmed three-hour cycle to create a consistent aromatic experience.

Though having such high-end scents in this form is something of a novelty, it comes with several distinct advantages over other scent delivery methods. While it can stay permanently stationed in one room, it can easily be taken with you as you transition from space to space in your home throughout the day. It also has a lot less heft than a candle or an upright oil diffuser and doesn’t take up any table or counter space. Plus, it doesn’t have to be manually sprayed like a traditional bottled fragrance. The brand even recommends it as a travel option, and who wouldn’t want to make their next hotel room smell a little more like home?

And, if you’re looking to complement your new plug-in, Diptyque has a multitude of other options for infusing your home with your scent of choice from fragrant ovals to the sculptural hourglass.

The wall diffuser retails for $120.