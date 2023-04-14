DJ Khaled Just Showed Off His Rainbow Gem-Set Audemars Piguet Royal Oak on Instagram

DJ Khaled has a lot to be grateful for these days—and one thing we’re grateful for is that the “Wild Thoughts” rapper keeps sharing photos of the styles he has been loving recently from his current favorite sneakers to his preferred golf gear to, of course, his current watch obsessions. In a series of photos recently posted to Instagram, Khaled showed off one timepiece in particular that he’s vibing with, and it’s just as playful and positive as the rapper himself: the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked.

Khaled rocked the colorful skeletonized model, which features an 18-carat yellow-frosted-gold case and bracelet that stand out against the dark-gray openworked movement. The gold also plays nicely off the main attraction of this model: the rainbow bezel set with 32 dazzling baguette-cut gemstones in an array of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and pink hues. The piece is finished off with a glare-proofed sapphire crystal and caseback, a screw-locked crown, and yellow-gold hour-markers that pop against the mechanics. Swipe to the rapper’s fourth photo (posted below) for the closest look at this gem-encrusted beauty.

The yellow-gold iteration of the Royal Oak is up for grabs on Chrono24 for $625,000; a similar 37 mm model is also available for $280,000 on the same site.

Khaled posted the photos of this highly bedazzled rainbow-hued watch alongside a positive message about his outlook on life: “I won’t let no one take the joy away all GODS BLESSINGS,” he wrote. The photos included a close-up look at the outfit he paired the watch with: white jeans, a Rush Hour 2 graphic tee, and Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers in Pine Green. He topped it off with a big, diamond-encrusted necklace, lest the six-figure timepiece not make the outfit luxe enough. With a watch collection like Khaled’s, there’s plenty to count your blessings about every day.