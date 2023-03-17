DJ Khaled Wore His $200,000 Rolex ‘Eye of the Tiger’ Watch on the Catwalk

If you follow DJ Khaled on Instagram, you know that the rapper and DJ had a major milestone event he was very excited about this week: making his runway debut at the Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami. Khaled walked the runway alongside superstars like Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Candice Swanepoel, and just-retired stylist Law Roach, and he seems to have added a little sparkle to his runway look with a very high-end watch from his personal collection.

In photos shared from the runway show, Khaled appears to be wearing his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Eye of the Tiger” watch, a yellow-gold model he’s previously worn both to the 2023 Grammys, for a 2023 New Year’s celebration, and even just golfing out with his buddies.

DJ Khaled walks the runway during the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show Jason Koerner/Getty Images

This Rolex Ref. 116588TBR is seen on Khaled in a yellow-gold case with yellow-gold push buttons, a black tiger-print dial set with yellow gold and diamonds, diamond hour markers, yellow-gold hands, a sapphire crystal, and a bezel set with 36 trapeze-cut diamonds. While the timepiece itself is pure luxury, it comes with a surprisingly practical black rubber bracelet that plays off the black-and-gold dial design. This Eye of the Tiger chronograph in Khaled’s yellow-gold is currently available on platforms like Chrono24 for prices starting at $214,900.

Khaled, excited for his first-ever appearance on a runway, shared lots of behind the scenes moments from preparing for the show on his Instagram, including one video where he referenced the watch he planned to wear out on the catwalk.

Pacing backstage, he talked to the camera about his getting-ready routine, gesturing at his look: “Make me look slim—go with the beard and the haircut, and then bring out the watch.”

Before the show, Khaled gathered the crew around with a bottle of champagne to pop: “Tonight we are making history!” he announced. “Naomi Campbell, where you at?!”