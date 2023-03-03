DJ Khaled Shows Off an Insane Diamond-Covered Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch—in Gold

DJ Khaled is no stranger to the finer things in life and he enjoys cataloging his lavish lifestyle on social media for the world to admire. One of his latest Instagram stories featured what appears to be a version of the Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch line—but since we’ve never seen a gold model like DJ Khaled’s appears to be, we’re wondering if the DJ is debuting a brand-new edition or a custom model made just for him.

On an Instagram story posted to his page on March 2, DJ Khaled shows off one hand rocking an insane amount of diamonds, from the huge diamond-encrusted pinky ring on his left hand to the even more dazzling diamond-covered wristwatch. DJ Khaled has previously shown off a Jacob & Co. Billionaire III studded with white diamonds at the 2022 Oscars, which has a list price of $3 million. The watch he’s wearing on his Instagram story looks very similar to that model but appears to have a gold band and setting instead of silver. If Jacob & Co. does have a gold Billionaire model, it does not yet appear to be available to the public.

DJ Khaled’s Instagram Story March 2, 2023

The Billionaire III watch, which most closely resembles what Khaled is wearing in his story, features a white gold bracelet hand-set with 504 emerald-cut diamonds, a skeletonized tourbillon, a 54 x 43 mm watch face and additional diamonds covering the case, lugs, bezel and clasp, with a total of over 129 carats of diamonds for the entire piece.

While the price tag on the Billionaire III model is steep at $3 million, there’s one more Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch that exceeds even that—the Billionaire Ashoka timepiece, which features 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds in an 18k white gold setting. That piece comes out to a cool $18 million—which didn’t stop pro boxer Floyd Mayweather from scooping one up for his collection back in 2018.

Jacob & Co.’s Billionaire watches demonstrate the full luxury that the jewelry and timepiece brand has to offer, and it’s no surprise that Khaled was eager to show off his spectacular piece—especially if it’s a new addition to the line or a custom model totally unique to his collection.