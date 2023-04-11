DJ Khaled Showed Off His Ice Blue Rolex Platinum Daytona

When DJ Khaled is feeling his look, he makes sure the world knows about it—and the icy bit of jewelry he couldn’t help showing off today was a platinum Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona Rolex, which he matched to a pair of ice blue athletic shorts emblazoned with his signature slogan “We The Best.”

The Daytona is about as classic as it gets with Rolexes, and Khaled’s particular model jazzed up the timepiece’s typical three-subdial design with an ice-blue dial with snailed counters, a chestnut brown Cerachrom bezel with a tachymetric scale, and 18-karat gold applique hour markers and hands with a Chromalight display. The 40mm watch comes with a platinum case, a platinum oyster bracelet, and a sapphire crystal with a screw-down case back and winding crown, ensuring total waterproofness up to 330 feet.

The timepiece is equipped with a 4131 caliber self-winding movement and a power reserve of roughly 72 hours. The Daytona, originally built for racing drivers, has always been exceptionally functional for its high-end, luxe design, and Khaled’s ice blue platinum model is no different, fitted with a corrosion-resistant, scratch-proof, and UV-resistant bezel. The price for this model is available upon request via the Rolex website, and resale sites like FarFetch and Chrono24 are selling the same model for upwards of $127,000.

Khaled has recently shown off other stunning timepieces on Instagram including a diamond-covered Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch, a $200,000 “Eye of the Tiger” Rolex that he also wore on the BOSS Runway (and which is also owned by LeBron James), and an exceptionally rare Patek Philippe Ref. 5004—though that last one belonged to Jay-Z, who joined Khaled for a lunchtime business meeting. Clearly, Khaled runs in an elite circle of watch collectors, and his assortment of timepieces on display are as much for the benefit of his fellow timepiece aficionados as they are for his fans.