Of Course DJ Khaled Bought Himself the $22,000 Louis Vuitton Golf Bag

You may think of DJ Khaled as a DJ and rapper, but his Instagram these past few weeks tells a different story: that of DJ Khaled, pro golfer. Every single day, Khaled has been posting about his golf game, who he’s playing with, what gear he’s working with, and what he’s doing for recovery in between trips out to the course. Khaled has fully caught the golf bug and he’s deep in the midst of his latest obsession: now, with the addition of Louis Vuitton’s $22,000 upright golf bag.

Whatever Khaled does, he likes to add a splash of luxury to it, whether it’s slapping on a $3 million diamond-encrusted watch or modeling his latest pair of limited-edition kicks. When it comes to his golf trips, Khaled has been enjoying accessorizing for the sport with a range of sporty, high-value timepieces like his Patek Philippe Nautilus and his Patek Philippe Aquanaut—but his latest golf accessory is a little more directly on-theme. In a new Instagram post, Khaled shared a close-up video of the massive LV monogram bag loaded up with his gear and the only surprising thing about the post is that we haven’t seen this bag from him sooner.

Louis Vuitton’s golf bag is made from the brand’s classic canvas, with leather trim and gold hardware making up the handles and zip pockets. The bag fits a full set of 13 clubs and comes with an LV Monogram towel, a golf set containing three LV logo balls and four tees, a removable rain cover, and a padded removable shoulder strap for the days when you’re not just parking the bag on your cart. The bag currently retails for $22,2000 at Louis Vuitton.

Khaled’s video gives a long look at the bag and its included accessories, plus some footage of Khaled out on the course showing how his golf game is looking these days and the PXG clubs he’s been using. Some commenters argued that the LV bag was too gaudy for a serious golfer, while others admired the flashy new bit of gear, but those arguing for a practical approach to equipment seem to have missed the point entirely: this is DJ Khaled golfing, and the word “practical” isn’t in his vocabulary at all.